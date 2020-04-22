Oppo A72 Android smartphone announced

Yesterday we saw the new Oppo A52 smartphone and now Oppo has launched another Android device, the Oppo A72.

The new Oppo A72 comes with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and it also comes with 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Oppo A72 comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video chat and Selfies, on the rear of the handset there are four cameras. These include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor,

The handset comes with Color OS 7.1 which is based on Android 10 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The handset will retail for CNY 1,600 which is about $226 at the current exchange rate.

Source Winfuture, GSM Arena

