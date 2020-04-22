Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo A72 Android smartphone announced

By

Oppo A72

Yesterday we saw the new Oppo A52 smartphone and now Oppo has launched another Android device, the Oppo A72.

The new Oppo A72 comes with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and it also comes with 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Oppo A72 comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video chat and Selfies, on the rear of the handset there are four cameras. These include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor,

The handset comes with Color OS 7.1 which is based on Android 10 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. The handset will retail for CNY 1,600 which is about $226 at the current exchange rate.

Source Winfuture, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals