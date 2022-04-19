Oppo A55S 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has added another new Android smartphone to its lineup with the launch of the Oppo A55S 5G. The handset joins a range of other devices in the company’s A55 range.

The new Oppo A55S 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage then the handset is equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specifications on this new Oppo smartphone will include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The three rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the new Oppo A55S handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The device will be available in a choice of three different colors, Rhythm Black, Temperament Gold, and Brisk Blue. The device will retail for CNY 1,199 which is about $188 at the current exchange rate.

