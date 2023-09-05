Oppo A38 smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A38 and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the display also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Oppo A38 smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need som extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras there are two cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The Oppo A38 smartphone will be available in two colors, black and gold, as yet there is no information on when this new Oppoo smartphone will go on sale or how much it will retail for, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena



