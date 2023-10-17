Oppo A2X smartphone launched

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A2X, and the handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and it comes with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RASM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage then the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Oppo A2X smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery, plus it features two nano SIM card slots and comers with ColorOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13, the device has a range of cameras with one on the back and one on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13-megapixel camera with an LED flash.

The new Oppo A2X smartphone will be available in a choice of three different colors, Black, Purple, and Yellow, and the 6GB of RAM and 128GB model costs CNY 1,099 which is about $1590, the 256GB model will cost CNY 1,399 which is about $190 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals