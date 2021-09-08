OPOVE Apex quiet, portable massage gun reduces muscle fatigue and soreness

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a quiet, portable massage gun may be interested in the OPOVE Apex specifically designed to provide a more ergonomic design when compared to other massage guns currently on the market. Providing 14.5 mm deep tissue therapy the massage again can be used on sore muscles, tense shoulders and has been proven to reduce your stress levels, reducing muscle soreness and stiffness, accelerates recovery, and increases blood and lymphatic flow.

“Normal massage guns are noisy and they tire your wrist easily during use. Not to mention, 60% of the available massage guns are not powerful enough to reach deeper tissue layers. OPOVE Apex solves all those issues. They are very heavy and tire your hand when using them. With our force-assisted technology, the massage gun uses its own weight to help massage your sore muscles with less fatigue of your hand.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the OPOVE Apex campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the OPOVE Apex massage gun project review the promotional video below.

“Have you ever had an uncomfortable massage when using a normal massage gun? With our unique 45º holding angle design, you can massage your neck and back easily. This position is more comfortable for your wrist and provides the perfect angle for a better massage experience.”

“With our patent and ergonomic design, Apex manages to centralize the weight into your palm without creating any strain on your Wrist & finger. You can even hold the massage gun without grabbing it. OPOVE Apex, created to bring you the easiest self-massage experience you have ever had.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the massage gun, jump over to the official OPOVE Apex crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals