Opera GX browser for gamers receives new AI features

Opera GX, the browser designed specifically for gamers, has rolled out a significant update to its built-in AI assistant, Aria. This update introduces several advanced features, including image generation, voice output, and enhanced chat functionalities. These new capabilities are part of Opera’s experimental AI Feature Drops program, initially tested in the Developer stream of the Opera One browser.

Key Takeaways Aria now supports image generation using Google’s Imagen2 model.

Voice output capabilities have been added via Google’s WaveNet model.

New image understanding features allow users to upload images and ask questions about them.

Chat functionalities have been improved with “Chat Summary” and “Links to Sources.”

Aria Command Line has been reworked for easier access.

Image Generation and Voice Output

In today’s visually-driven web environment, the ability to generate images from text prompts is a catalyst. With the latest update, Aria can now create unique images based on user descriptions using Google’s Imagen2 model. Users can generate up to 30 images per day, and if the initial image isn’t satisfactory, they can use the “regenerate” option for a new creation.

Additionally, Aria now features voice output capabilities, thanks to Google’s WaveNet model. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who rely on screen readers, prefer multitasking, or need to hear information instead of reading it.

Image Understanding

The new image understanding feature allows users to upload images and ask Aria questions about them. Whether it’s identifying the brand and model of an unknown headset or solving a math problem from a picture, Aria can provide detailed information and context. This feature enhances the overall user experience by making it easier to find information about visual content.

Improvements to the Chat

The chat experience with Aria has also been significantly improved. The “Chat Summary” feature provides users with a concise summary of their entire conversation, making it easier to recap important information. Additionally, the “Links to Sources” feature offers users links to external sources related to their inquiries, providing more context and depth to their conversations.

The Aria Command Line has been reworked for easier access. Users can now activate it by pressing the “ctrl + /” or “cmd + /” button combination, opening an additional floating window instead of using Aria from the extension page.

Pricing and Availability

The updated features for Aria are available now for all Opera GX users at no additional cost. Opera GX continues to be a free browser, making these advanced AI capabilities accessible to its entire user base. Users can download the latest version of Opera GX from the official website or update their existing browser to enjoy the new features.

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in exploring more about Opera GX, the browser offers a range of features tailored for gamers, including customizable themes, CPU and RAM limiters, and a built-in VPN. These features make Opera GX not just a browser but a comprehensive tool for enhancing the gaming experience. The latest update to Opera GX’s Aria AI assistant brings a host of new features that significantly enhance its capabilities. From image generation and voice output to improved chat functionalities, these updates make Aria a more powerful and accessible tool for gamers.

