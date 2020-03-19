Opera now supports crypto purchases with Apple Pay

From today Opera users throughout the United States can purchase crypto currencies in browser using Apple Pay or debit card. Crypto currency top ups are available in Opera’s flagship Android browser, its iOS browser Opera Touch as well as in the crypto wallet available in its desktop browser. To try out the new, easy crypto wallet top now available within Opera for Android or Opera Touch available in the United States, download the Opera browser from the Google Play store or Opera Touch from Apple’s App Store.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Oslo – Opera was the first browser to introduce Web 3 capabilities and a built-in crypto wallet across all of its mobile and desktop browsers. The Norwegian company is now letting its US users easily purchase cryptocurrencies using a debit card or Apple Pay. This announcement is a further step in Opera’s strategy to eliminate the hurdles associated with the use of cryptocurrencies on the Web. In December of 2018, the Norwegian company introduced the first blockchain-enabled browser, Opera for Android, with a built-in crypto wallet and Dapp explorer. Opera then proceeded to add a built-in crypto wallet to its desktop browser as well as to its iOS browser, Opera Touch. It later introduced easy crypto-purchases in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and is now expanding them to the United States.”

Source : Opera

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals