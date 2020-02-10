Opera 56 android browser brings new reader mode, action button and more

Opera has this week announced the release of the Opera 56 Android browser bringing with it a wealth of new features to enjoy including an easy reading mode, configurable address bar action button, the ability to resurrect your recently closed tabs as well as other small tweaks, enhancements and of course obligatory bug fixes and improved browsing experience.

To help you enjoy reading articles on your mobile device Opera has made available a new toggle switch positioned in the address bar that can be used to convert webpages into simplified formats for easier reading. Opera has also added a large number of improvements “many too small to deserve their own paragraph in a short blog post” says Opera.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of version 56 of Opera for Android. This is the first update to our mobile browser in the new decade and we hope that you enjoy it as much as we do. In the new version of Opera for Android, we have first included a range of smaller but useful improvements. We have also enhanced the reader mode for general web pages based upon your feedback and requests. With the new updates in the reader mode, you can now focus more easily on the content you like to read on your mobile phone and forget about distractions or additional clutter on your browser screen. “

For more information on all the new features included in the Opera 56 Android browser now available to download from the Google Play store jump over to the official Opera blog.

Source : Opera

