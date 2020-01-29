With just two days left the campaign to take the Onion Omega2 Dash open-source touchscreen wireless Linux development board into small scale to production has been successful, with worldwide shipping expected to take place towards the end of April 2024 for orders placed this week. Watch the video below to learn more about the open source touchscreen which is Wi-Fi enabled and offers an affordable Wi-Fi connected Linux development board from just $69.

“The Omega2 Dash is a Wi-Fi-enabled Linux computer with a built-in touchscreen. It is a stand-alone, all-in-one solution that provides a touch-based visual UI that can be internet-connected, connected to other devices, or both. It can display the commandline, run programs that create a touch-based UI, and display images (png, jpeg). The Omega2 Dash is a self-contained device with Linux OS preloaded on its on-board flash storage. Just add power over Micro USB and it will boot in less than a minute. Omega2 Dash works right out of the box, so it can be dropped easily into a project. Plus, no additional storage is required.”

“Omega2 Dash has a variety of interface options allowing it to easily connect to other devices: I²C, SPI, UART, GPIOs, USB 2.0, microSD card, and Ethernet through expansion header. You can use it to create touch-based control panels for other devices or systems. This enables use cases where the Omega2 Dash provides a simple user interface for a different device, e.g., it can act as a Human-Machine Interface (HMI) for a host device or larger machine.”

Specifications of the Onion Omega2 Dash open source touchscreen wireless Linux development board :

3.2″ TFT touchscreen display

– 320×240 resolution

– 16-bit (RGB565) color support

– 12-bit resistive touch input

– Rated at minimum MTBF value of 50,000 hours with normal operation

Based on the Omega2S+ IoT computer module

– Processor: 580 MHz MIPS CPU

– Memory: 128 MB RAM

– Storage: 32 MB

– Connectivity: 2.4 GHz b/g/n Wi-Fi (access point & client)

– Operating System: OpenWrt 18.06 Linux

I/O

– Expansion Header

– I²C, UART, PWM, Ethernet, GPIOs

– Compatible with existing ecosystem of Omega2 Expansions

– USB 2.0 host

– MicroSD card slot

Antenna

– 2 dBi directional chip antenna

– U.FL connector for external antenna

USB-to-serial interface on Micro USB port

– Provides reliable, always-on access to the Omega’s commandline

Status LEDS

– Amber: Indicates whether Linux OS has booted

– Off – Device not powered on

– Blinking – Booting/updating

– On – Up and running

– Blue: Indicates connection to a Wi-Fi network

– Off – Not connected to a Wi-Fi network

– Blinking – Connecting

– On – Connected

Weight: 60 g

Dimensions: 82 mm x 70 mm

Source: Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals