Chromium Kiwi Browser now completely open source

The developing team at Geometry Ou Communication this week announced their Kiwi Browser is now 100% open source. Kiwi is based on Chromium and WebKit, the engine that powers the most popular browser in the world so you won’t lose your habits. “Kiwi Browser is made to browse the internet, read news, watch videos and listen to music, without annoyances.”

The full Kiwi Browser source code is now available to download from Github, and uses the same three-clause BDS license as Chromium. Enabling you to create your own fork right away if desired, although the developer also encourages other people to help with the development of Kiwi Browser. A Discord community has been set up for the Kiwi Browser, where you can discuss development and share ideas.

Features of the Kiwi Browser include :

– Based on the very best Chromium

– Incredible page load speed – Thanks to our very optimised rendering engine, we are able to display web pages super fast.

– Powerful ad block that removes most of intrusive ads (you can enable it in Settings, Ads or use any extension of your choice)

– Super strong pop-ups blocker that really works

– Cryptojacking protection – The first Android browser that blocks hackers from using your device to mine crypto-currency

– Unlock Facebook Web Messenger – Go to m.facebook.com and chat with your friends without having to install FB application.

Source : Android Police : Kiwi

