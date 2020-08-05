Open Game Station by Long labs now available from $25

The Open Game Station is a modular, open hardware gaming platform for classic 8-bit games launched via Crowd Supply this month and now available from just $25 for the Basic version. Its easy to install games on and supports all Arduboy-based games. Hardware specifications include a Atmega 32U4 microcontroller, 16 MHz clock speed, 2 K RAM, 32 K flash, 128 x 64 OLED display, Six buttons and the console is Arduino compatible.

“Open Game Station is an open hardware platform that allows you to build a modular, handheld gaming console capable of playing classic 8-bit games. You can add modules to expand the console, install free games from community-maintained collections, and modify code to customize your experience or develop your own games.”

“We are offering two versions of Open Game Station as part of this campaign: a Basic version and a Pro version. The basic version is for all users, including those who are just getting started with 8-bit gaming or with the Arduino ecosystem. The Pro version is for makers, DIY fanatics, retro gaming nerds, and Arduino programmers looking to make classic games more fun by teaching them to read sensor data and respond to gestural input.”

Open Game Station – Basic Version

All Open Game Stations include the following core components:

Game Board: Serves as your controller and provides a dock into which you can insert Longan Card modules to build out your gaming device

Structural Hardware: Includes a piece of acrylic board, screws, and spacers that greatly improve the controller’s ergonomics. An included Quick Start Guide will help you put it all together.

Your Open Game Station will also come with the following Longan Cards, which you can slot into your Game Board as needed:

Carduino 32U4: Open Game Station’s microcontroller board—Powered by the Arduino Leonardo bootloader, Carduino supports all Arduboy-based games.

OLED Display Card: Your screen is a retro-style, 128 x 64 pixel monochrome display

Buzzer Card: Provides background music and whatever flavor of beep your game might require

AAA Battery Card: Powers the whole device. (The batteries themselves are not included.)

Open Game Station – Pro Version

The Pro version comes with all of the above, plus the following:

Extension Board: Gives you three additional Longan Card slots to work with.

9-DoF Sensor Card: Provides acceleration, gyroscopic, and magnetometer data with which a game can detect the movement of a player’s hands.

Sound Sensor Card: Detects the volume of surrounding noise and makes it available to games.

Source : Crowd Supply

