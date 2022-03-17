Online Safety Bill introduced in the UK

The UK’s Online Safety Bill is being introduced in Parliament today, the bill is designed to protect people online, especially young people and children. The Bill is being introduced by the UK Government.

Social networks and other websites may face fines if they do not remove harmful content from their platforms, their CEO’s could also face legal action and even imprisonment.

The Online Safety Bill marks a milestone in the fight for a new digital age which is safer for users and holds tech giants to account. It will protect children from harmful content such as pornography and limit people’s exposure to illegal content, while protecting freedom of speech.

It will require social media platforms, search engines and other apps and websites allowing people to post their own content to protect children, tackle illegal activity and uphold their stated terms and conditions.

The regulator Ofcom will have the power to fine companies failing to comply with the laws up to ten per cent of their annual global turnover, force them to improve their practices and block non-compliant sites.

Today the government is announcing that executives whose companies fail to cooperate with Ofcom’s information requests could now face prosecution or jail time within two months of the Bill becoming law, instead of two years as it was previously drafted.

