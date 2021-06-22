UK government to test national alerts on Android and iPhone

The UK government has announced that it will be testing national alerts on Android and iPhone, some tests will start today and some next week.

Today’s tests will only include Android devices and the alert will make a sound like a siren, it will then say the following message.

This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts

This test will be sent to devices randomly so not everyone will get it and this test is only on Android devices, the test will be delivered between 1pm and 2pm UK time today.

The government will also be sending out another test next Tuesday the 29th of June, this one will be sent our to both Android and iPhone devices, this test will be specific ro Reading and Berkhire, you can see the message below.

The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire. Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby. To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts

If you want to opt out of these tests so that you do not receive them in the future then this can be done on your device, more details over at the Gov website.

Source Gov UK

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals