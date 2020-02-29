Winston protects your online privacy

If you are concerned about your online privacy and how big tech companies, advertisers, hackers, data brokers and ISPs use your personal information to make money, you may be interested in Winston. A small device capable of giving back control of your online privacy and security.

Simply install Winston between your modem & router, and you are set in less than 60 seconds.

The plug-in-play hardware filter has been specifically designed to enable you to reclaim your use of the Internet on ALL connected devices. Winston has raised over £1,000,000 in crowd funding thanks to over 4,000 backers. Watch the video below to learn more about Winston and how it can help you easily take back control of your online privacy.

“We founded Winston Privacy with a clear mission: to help Internet users take back control over their personal information online.“ For more information and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page .

“Winston’s founder, Richard Stokes, was in the ad-tech industry for over a decade, most recently as the Global Head of Innovation for the media intelligence division of the world’s largest advertising agency. In that role, he saw the industry move to embrace new technologies that track, mine, and sell private information (imagine every song you like, every relationship, every purchase you make, and every secret you have being stored forever in the cloud). That was the beginning of the omnipresent surveillance state. Rich decided this was not a world that he wanted his children to grow up in. It all came down to one question…if he wasn’t the person to do something about it, then who would?”

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals