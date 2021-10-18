OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition unveiled

OnePlus has announced the launch of a new limited edition version of the OnePlus Watch, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is launching in India and the device will retail for INR 16,999 which is about $225 at the current exchange rate.

The device will come with a 1.39 inch AMOELD display and it comes with a battery that will last up to 14 days.

It comes with a range of fitness tracking features with 110 different modes, it can be used to track your heart rate, stress levels and blood oxygen levels. It is designed to be waterproof and comes with a 5ATM and an iP68 rating.

The new OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition comes with a unique harry potter themed design and more, you can see more information below.

Individually hand polished, with durable 2.5D curved glass, each watch is assembled with the same level of care as a master wandmaker crafting your first wand. Declare your house allegiance on your wrist with themed watch faces, complete with animated crests.

Release your inner Witch or Wizard with this special edition smart watch. Take a trip down memory lane with this special edition smartwatch, each handcrafted element bringing the magic to life.

You can find out more details about this new Harry Potter themed OnePlus Watch over at OnePlus at the link below, it will be available in India from the 20th of October.

Source OnePlus

