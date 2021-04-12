OnePlus Watch gets unboxed (Video)

OnePlus launched their first smartwatch last month, the OnePlus Watch and now we have an unboxing video for the handset.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new OnePlus Watch and it range of features, lets find out more about the device.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the device comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display that features a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 326 pixels per inch.

There is also 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, the casing is 316L stainless steel and there is also a Cobalt limited edition model. The battery on the device will give you up to 14 days of usage and it also has a IP68 rating and is waterproof to 5ATM.

Source & Image Credit Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals