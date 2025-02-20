OnePlus Watch 3: A Closer Look

The OnePlus Watch 3 stands out as a significant addition to the smartwatch market, offering a blend of premium design, enhanced functionality, and a robust feature set. Designed with Android users in mind, it builds on the strengths of its predecessor while addressing key areas for improvement. However, some limitations may influence its appeal to specific users. The video below from Mike O’Brien gives us a closer look at the device.

Design and Build Quality

The OnePlus Watch 3 showcases a refined design and durable construction, setting a high standard for smartwatches in its category. Its stainless steel body, complemented by a titanium bezel, provides a premium feel and ensures long-term durability. The 1.5-inch sapphire crystal display offers exceptional clarity and brightness, reaching up to 2200 nits, making it easily readable even in direct sunlight. Thin bezels further enhance its modern aesthetic, while the rotating crown introduces a tactile and intuitive navigation experience.

Available in two elegant finishes—Emerald Titanium (silver) and Obsidian Titanium (black)—the watch caters to a variety of style preferences. With IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ratings, it is well-suited for swimming, outdoor activities, and everyday wear, adding to its versatility and durability.

Battery Performance

Battery life is one of the standout features of the OnePlus Watch 3, making it a reliable companion for extended use. The watch employs a dual-engine architecture, combining the Snapdragon W5 chip with a secondary low-power processor to optimize energy efficiency. In Smart Mode, the watch delivers up to five days of usage, while Power Saving Mode extends this to an impressive 16 days. The 631mAh battery supports USB-C fast charging, allowing a full charge in under an hour. This minimizes downtime and ensures the watch is ready to go when you are.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The OnePlus Watch 3 offers a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, making it a valuable tool for tracking overall well-being. It monitors key metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, wrist temperature, and stress. Advanced sleep tracking provides detailed insights into sleep stages, nap detection, and even includes a morning brief to help you start your day informed. Additionally, the watch generates a 60-second health report summarizing your key health indicators for quick reference.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of 100 sport modes and dual-band GPS. While the GPS performs well in open areas, it struggles with accuracy in urban environments with dense buildings. Similarly, the optical heart rate sensor is reliable during steady activities but less accurate during rapid intensity changes. Swimming tracking is effective for continuous laps but less so for interval-based workouts.

Despite its robust health tracking capabilities, the watch lacks female-specific features such as menstrual cycle tracking, even though it includes a temperature sensor. Additionally, ECG functionality is unavailable in the U.S. and Canada, which may limit its appeal for users seeking advanced health monitoring options.

Software and Features

Running on Wear OS 5, the OnePlus Watch 3 delivers a smooth and customizable user experience. Users can personalize the interface with tiles and watch faces, while enjoying access to Google apps like Maps, Wallet, and Assistant. Offline Spotify support and the ability to make phone calls directly from the watch enhance its practicality for daily use.

However, the watch has some notable limitations. It lacks wireless charging and Qi compatibility, which may be a drawback for users accustomed to these features. Furthermore, its exclusivity to Android devices excludes iPhone users, narrowing its potential audience. These limitations may affect its appeal to users seeking broader compatibility and charging options.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Exceptional battery life compared to competitors. Rotating crown for intuitive navigation. Premium materials and sleek design. Comprehensive sleep tracking with a morning brief feature. Fast and responsive interface powered by Wear OS 5.

Cons: Only one size option, which may not suit smaller wrists. No female-specific health features or menstrual cycle tracking. ECG functionality unavailable in certain regions. Limited fitness tracking accuracy in urban areas and swimming intervals. Not compatible with iPhones.



Price and Availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at $329, offering competitive value for its feature set. It is available in two color options—Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium—with pre-orders currently open. This pricing positions it as an attractive choice for Android users seeking a well-rounded smartwatch that balances style, functionality, and performance.

Final Thoughts

The OnePlus Watch 3 excels as a versatile and reliable smartwatch, offering exceptional battery life, a polished design, and a range of practical features. Its rotating crown and comprehensive health tracking enhance usability, while its premium materials ensure durability. However, the absence of female-specific health features, limited fitness tracking accuracy in certain scenarios, and lack of iPhone compatibility may deter some users. For Android users prioritizing style, battery performance, and everyday functionality, the OnePlus Watch 3 presents itself as a compelling option at its price point.

