OnePlus reveals details about the new OnePlus Nord cameras

The OnePlus Nord is a new budget smartphone from OnePlus and OnePlus have now revealed some information about what cameras the handset will freature.

On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the rear of the device there will be four cameras.

The four rear cameras will include a 48 megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth sensor and also a macro camera, there are no details on the megapixels on the macro camera as yet.

Selecting a main sensor for Nord was easy. We’ve been working with the Sony IMX586 for a while now – not only is the hardware superb thanks to its large f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), but we’ve also developed a range of software enhancements for it that really make it incredible to use, such as fine-tuning its image processing in a range of scenarios.

Nord is also the first OnePlus phone to come with two selfie cameras. Accompanying the phone’s high-resolution 32 MP primary sensor is an ultra wide angle with a 105° field of view so you can fit in more people, or just take a really roomy-looking selfie. We decided to introduce this additional sensor as a response to feedback from our fans and participants in our Open Ears Forum.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus Nord cameras over at OnePlus at the link below, the handset will be made official on the 21st of July.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals