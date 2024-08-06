OnePlus Pad 2 vs M4 iPad Pro (Video)

When choosing between the OnePlus Pad 2 and the M4 iPad Pro, you need to consider various factors such as performance, speed, display quality, security features, software experience, and overall value. This article provides an in-depth comparison of these two popular tablets to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Price and Value Proposition

One of the most significant differences between the OnePlus Pad 2 and the M4 iPad Pro is their price point. The OnePlus Pad 2 is priced at a competitive $549, making it a more affordable option compared to the significantly more expensive M4 iPad Pro. If budget is a key factor in your decision-making process, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers a compelling value proposition, delivering impressive performance and features at a more accessible price point.

Performance and Speed

Both the OnePlus Pad 2 and the M4 iPad Pro offer smooth and responsive performance for day-to-day tasks. However, there are some notable differences in specific areas:

Boot-up speed : The M4 iPad Pro has a slight edge over the OnePlus Pad 2 in terms of boot-up speed, starting up slightly faster.

: The M4 iPad Pro has a slight edge over the OnePlus Pad 2 in terms of boot-up speed, starting up slightly faster. App launch speed : The results are mixed when it comes to app launch speed. Some apps launch faster on the M4 iPad Pro, while others open more quickly on the OnePlus Pad 2, indicating that neither tablet has a clear advantage in this area.

: The results are mixed when it comes to app launch speed. Some apps launch faster on the M4 iPad Pro, while others open more quickly on the OnePlus Pad 2, indicating that neither tablet has a clear advantage in this area. Gaming performance : Both tablets perform well for gaming, with the M4 iPad Pro generally loading games slightly faster. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 still offers a satisfying gaming experience.

: Both tablets perform well for gaming, with the M4 iPad Pro generally loading games slightly faster. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 still offers a satisfying gaming experience. RAM management : The M4 iPad Pro demonstrates better RAM management, with fewer app reloads compared to the OnePlus Pad 2, making it the superior option for multitasking.

: The M4 iPad Pro demonstrates better RAM management, with fewer app reloads compared to the OnePlus Pad 2, making it the superior option for multitasking. Web browsing : In terms of web browsing, the M4 iPad Pro generally loads web pages faster, which could be a deciding factor if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.

: In terms of web browsing, the M4 iPad Pro generally loads web pages faster, which could be a deciding factor if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet. Benchmark scores: The M4 iPad Pro scores higher in both Geekbench 6 and 3D Mark Wildlife Extreme tests, indicating superior overall performance.

Display Technology and Visual Experience

The display technology differs between the two tablets, impacting the visual experience they offer. The M4 iPad Pro features an OLED display, which is known for delivering richer colors, deeper blacks, and higher contrast ratios. This results in a more vibrant and immersive viewing experience, particularly when watching videos or consuming multimedia content. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad 2 comes with an IPS LCD display. While IPS LCD technology is still considered high-quality and offers good color accuracy and viewing angles, it may not provide the same level of vibrancy and contrast as OLED displays. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 stands out with its 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which provides a smoother and more fluid visual experience, especially when scrolling through content or playing games that support high refresh rates.

Security Features

Security is another crucial aspect to consider when choosing a tablet. The M4 iPad Pro uses Face ID, Apple’s advanced facial recognition technology, for biometric authentication. Face ID is known for its high level of security and accuracy, making it a reliable and convenient way to unlock your device and authenticate purchases. In contrast, the OnePlus Pad 2 relies on a face unlock feature, which, while still useful, may not be as secure as Face ID. If security is a top priority for you, the M4 iPad Pro’s Face ID technology may be the better choice.

Software Experience and Ecosystem

The software experience is another factor that sets these two tablets apart. The M4 iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 17.6, Apple’s dedicated operating system for iPads, which is known for its intuitive interface, extensive app ecosystem, and seamless integration with other Apple devices and services. The OnePlus Pad 2, on the other hand, operates on OxygenOS 14.1, OnePlus’ custom version of Android. OxygenOS is praised for its clean design, smooth performance, and useful customization options. It also benefits from the vast Android app ecosystem and the flexibility of the Android platform. Your preference for either iPadOS or OxygenOS may depend on your familiarity with and investment in either the Apple or Android ecosystem, as well as your specific needs and preferences in terms of software features and customization options.

Summary

In summary, the M4 iPad Pro and the OnePlus Pad 2 are both highly capable tablets that cater to different needs and preferences. The M4 iPad Pro is generally faster overall, offering better performance, superior display technology with its OLED screen, and more advanced security features like Face ID. It is the ideal choice for those who prioritize top-notch performance, security, and integration with the Apple ecosystem. However, the OnePlus Pad 2 provides impressive performance and features for its more affordable price point, making it an excellent value option. With its high-refresh-rate display, capable hardware, and clean OxygenOS software, it is a compelling choice for those who want a high-quality Android tablet experience without breaking the bank. Ultimately, your choice between the OnePlus Pad 2 and the M4 iPad Pro will depend on your specific needs, budget, and preferences in terms of ecosystem, software experience, and key features like display technology and security.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



