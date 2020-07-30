OnePlus Nord smartphone gets taken apart

We recently saw a durability test video of the new OnePlus Nord and now Zack from JerryRigEverything has released a new video, this time we get to look inside the handset.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Snapdragon 765G processor.

There is 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of included storage, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there are a total of four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front there is a dual camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel camera.

The handset is only available in Europe and India at the moment, although we heard yesterday it will land in the US later this year. The US version may have a slightly different processor.

