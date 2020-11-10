OnePlus Nord SE to feature 65W fast charging

OnePlus is getting ready to add a new smartphone to its Nord range, the OnePlus Nord SE and now we have some more details about the handset.

The OnePlus Nord SE will be launched some time in the first quarter of 2021 and the device will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset will also come with an AMOLED display and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery an 65W fast charging, this is the OnePlus Warp Charge 65 and the battery will charge fully in just 40 minutes.

Those are the only details available so far about this new OnePlus Nord smartphone, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, including a full list of specifications and some photos, we will let you guys know.

Source Android Central

