OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 10.5.5 software update released

OnePlus has released a software update for their OnePlus Nord smartphone, Oxygen OS 10.5.5 and the update brings a range of new features to the device.

The Oxygen OS 10.5.5 software update brings some bug fixes and performance improvements and more, you can see what is included in the update below.

OxygenOS 10.5.5 update:

System Improved volume adjustment interface Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background

Camera Improved image clarity of front camera in low light Improved image clarity of macro camera

Power Improved general power consumption Improved charging experience



You can find out more information about the latest software update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone over at OnePlus. The update is an incremental one so it could take a couple of days for its to reach your device.

Source OnePlus

