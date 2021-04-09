OnePlus Nord LE is a one off smartphone

OnePlus is launching a new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord LE and just one unit of this device will be made and the company is giving the handset away.

The handset has the exact same specifications as the OnePlus Nord, the only difference is that the device has a different color finish.

Introducing the OnePlus Nord LE. In case you’re wondering, LE stands for Literally Only One Edition. And yes, there is, and will only ever be, one of these things in the world.

The OnePlus Nord LE is exactly the same phone as OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash – it has the same 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, cameras, Warp Charge 30T, the list goes on. Where it differs however is with its color and finish – the OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green. Oh, and the device also has a smooth finish, as opposed to the glossy finish you’ll find on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble or Gray Onyx.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus Nord LE smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

