OnePlus Nord is coming to the US later this year

The new OnePlus Nord launched recently in Europe and India, OnePlus has now confirmed that the handset is coming to the US later this year. This was recently confirmed by the company’s co founder Carl Pei.

The device may have slightly different specifications when it land in the US, in Europe it features a Snapdragon 765G processor, it may come with a Snapdragon 690 in the US.

The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same and should include a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of included storage.

The devices comes with a range of cameras, On the front of the OnePlus Nord there is a dual camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel ultra wide camera. On the rear of the handset there are four cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

As soon as we et some more details on exactly when the new Nord smartphone is coming to the US we will let you guys know.

Source Wired, GSM Arena

