OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone was made official recently and now we get to fix out more details about the handset. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the latest OnePlus smartphone and its range of features.

The handset was announced last week and the device comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display and it comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, let us find out more details about the device.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset features OxygenOS 13.1 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS and the device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 there is a 108-megapixel main camera and also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, on the front of the handset there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will go on sale from the 25th of April and pricing will start at €330.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





