OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone unveiled

We previously heard some details about the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone, the handset has now been officially unveiled and we have more information on this new Android device from OnePlus.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone comes with a 6.72 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+n resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The handset has 8GB of TRAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB< if you need some more storage there is also a microSD card slot and it comes with a range of cameras with three on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone comes with Android 13 and Oxygen OS 13.1 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging that can charge the device to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The device will go on sale in Europe on the 25th of April and it will retail for €330, OnePlus also unveiled their new Nord Buds 2 headphones which will be available on the 11th of April and will cost €70.

Source GSM Arena





