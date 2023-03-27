OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite coming April 4th

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching its new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, the handset will be the successor to the Nord CE 2 Lite that launched last year.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch IPS LCD display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and it will come with a Full High Definition+ display.

The device will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM as standard.

We are expecting other models which are rumored to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the device may also come with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 67W fast charging, and it will come with a range of cameras, there will be a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device there will be a 108-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset is expected to come with Oxygen OS 13 which is based on Android 13.

Source OnePlus, Playfuldroid





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals