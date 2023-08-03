OnePlus Nord 3 5G now available in the UK

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone was made official last month and now the handset has finally gone on sale in the UK, the handset comes in one color Tempest Gray and it retails for £499.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor.

The UK version of the handset is available with one RAM and storage option, which includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this handset and the device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging.

The new OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the device. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with xygenOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13. You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Nord smartphone over at onePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



