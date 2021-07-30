OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G went on sale in the UK yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the smartphone in a new video.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features on the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, lets find out more details about it.

For specifications the device comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor plus a choice 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The device comes with various cameras, these include a 32 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging, which will apparently charge the device in around 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is reasonably priced with a starting price of £399 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model and £469 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model. The device is now available to buy in the UK direct from OnePlus.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals