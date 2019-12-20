OnePlus launches new Bug Bounty Program

OnePlus has announced that it is launching a new bug bounty program and they will pay you up to $7,000 to find bugs.

OnePlus will be offering bounties from $50 up to $7,000 depending on the type of bug, you can see more information below.

The global OnePlus Security Response Center will engage academics and security professionals to responsibly discover, disclose and remediate issues that could affect the security of OnePlus’ systems, and will help us proactively counter potential external threats to user security. Security researchers around the world can proactively search for and report OnePlus-related security issues through the new bug bounty program. Rewards for qualifying bugs reports will range from $50 to $7,000, depending on the potential impact of the threat.

Security researchers are encouraged to report any potential threats to the our official website, Community forums, and Applications. Reports will be reviewed by our technical experts.

You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Bug Bounty Program over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

