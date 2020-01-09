OnePus announces new Optimized Charging feature

OnePlus has announced that it is bringing a new Optimized Charging feature to its smartphones, it is designed to help you get the most out of your handsets battery life.

The feature will allow your battery to charge to 80% and then the remaining 20% will be charged just before you take your device off the charger, so it will basically learn when it should charge your device.

The battery will be charged to 80% initially and suspend temporarily by using our “user sleep cycle detection” function. Your phone will start charging 100 minutes before your daily wake up time, first alarm or first event to 100% level.

This means it will stay at around 80% for most of the night, even though it is connected to the charger the whole time. The OnePlus will then finish charging and should hit 100% just as you take it off the charger to get on with your day. After a few weeks, it will learn that you consistently wake up and take your OnePlus off charge at 8 AM, for example.

