OnePlus 9R 5G will be a gaming smartphone

OnePlus 9R 5G

Last week we heard some details about the new OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone and now we have some more information about the device.

The handset will be launching tomorrow with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus has now revealed that the 9R 5G will be designed for gaming.

The company posted the photo above on Twitter along with some details about what the handset is designed for, mobile gaming.

It will be interesting to see what specifications the OnePlus 9R comes with, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

