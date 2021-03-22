OnePlus 9R 5G will be a gaming smartphone

Last week we heard some details about the new OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone and now we have some more information about the device.

The handset will be launching tomorrow with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus has now revealed that the 9R 5G will be designed for gaming.

The company posted the photo above on Twitter along with some details about what the handset is designed for, mobile gaming.

Mobile gaming is about to level up. Get your game on this Tuesday, March 23. #OnePlus9R5G Click “Notify me” and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/MFXKmXcCkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2021

It will be interesting to see what specifications the OnePlus 9R comes with, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source OnePlus / Twitter

