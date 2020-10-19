OnePlus 8T smartphone gets taken apart (Video)

The new OnePlus 8T was made official recently and we previously got to see a durability test of the handset and now we have a teardown video.

In the video below from JerryRigEverything we get to find out what is inside the new OnePlus smartphone and see how it is put together.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB.

The device comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the OnePlus 8T there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera on the back, ta 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

