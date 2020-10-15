How durable is the new OnePlus 8T? (Video)

The new OnePlus 8T smartphone was made official yesterday and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the OnePlus 8T through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test and also a bend test.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the display on the hands scratches at levels 6 and 7, in line with the majority of the devices available today.

The handset also did OK in the burn test with no permanent damage, it was fine in the bend test with nor permanent damage to the device, so it managed to pass the test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

