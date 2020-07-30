OnePlus 8T smartphone gets benchmarked

OnePlus recently launched their OnePlus Nord smartphone and now we have details on another new device, the OnePlus 8T.

The new OnePlus 8T is expected to launch latern this year, the handset will be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 8, the device recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number KB2001, the device is runnung Android 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, this will probably be the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The new OnePlus 8T is also listed with 8GB of RAM, although we are expecting more RAM options for the handset and there should be an 8T and 8T Pro model.

The design of the handset is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 8, the handset will be launched later this year, as soon as we get some more details about it we will let you guys know.

Source Nashville Chatter, GSM Arena

