OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.11

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has released a software update for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU].

The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, you can see more information on this below.

Changelog:

  • System
    • Optimized the touch and interaction experience
    • Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
    • Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience
    • Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances
    • Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines
    • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
  • Camera
    • Enabled adjusted Photochrom filter (India only)
    • Adjusted Photochrom filter (EU only)
    • Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
  • Cloud service
    • Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)
  • Network
    • Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only)
    • Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S. (NA only)
    • Improved the stability of communication
    • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
    • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU] for the OnePlus 8 Pro over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source OnePlus

