OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.11

OnePlus has released a software update for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU].

The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, you can see more information on this below.

Changelog:

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Camera Enabled adjusted Photochrom filter (India only) Adjusted Photochrom filter (EU only) Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Cloud service Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)

Network Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only) Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S. (NA only) Improved the stability of communication Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness



You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU] for the OnePlus 8 Pro over at the company's website at the link below.

Source OnePlus

