OnePlus 8 Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.11

OnePlus has released a software update for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU].
The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, you can see more information on this below.
Changelog:
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience
- Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances
- Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
- Camera
- Enabled adjusted Photochrom filter (India only)
- Adjusted Photochrom filter (EU only)
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
- Cloud service
- Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)
- Network
- Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only)
- Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S. (NA only)
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.5.11 and 10.5.10 [EU] for the OnePlus 8 Pro over at the company’s website at the link below.
Source OnePlus