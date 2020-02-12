OnePlus 8 with 12GB of RAM gets benchmarked

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20 has launched we are on to the next major release, the OnePlus 8 and it looks like the handset may have been benchmarked.

The device recently appeared on Geekybench with the model number GALILEI IN2023 and it looks like the handset will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The OnePlus 8 is also listed with 12GB of RAM and running Android 10, the benchmark can be seen in the photo below.

As we can see from the benchmark the handset scored 4,296 on the single core score and 12,531 on the multi-core score. We also hear previous that the handset would come with a 120Hz display.

Those are the only specifications we know so far on the new OnePlus flagship, there are expected to be a number of models in the range.

Source Indiashopps

