Samsung Galaxy S20 full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of handsets are now official and we have all the details on these new flagship Android devices.

There are four handsets in the range, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 5G, the Galaxy S20 5G+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Prices for the handsets start at £799 in the UK and the top model costs £1,399, you can see the full specifications for the handsets below.

Galaxy S20 specifications:

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ 5G Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.*Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+ 5G’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. *Up to FHD+ support Camera [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera]

Triple cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF F2.0(76˚), OIS [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera]

Quad cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS DepthVision Camera [Front camera]

40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera]

Quad cameraUltra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚) Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚)

PDAF, OIS Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS DepthVision Camera Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

Weight: 188g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm

Weight: 222g AP – 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 2.7㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5㎓ + 2㎓ Memory 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storageLTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage *May differ by model, colour and carrier.*Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier. *MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. *eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3880mAh for Galaxy S20, 4370mAh for Galaxy S20+. and 4855mAh for Galaxy S20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC *Wireless charging compatible with WPCWireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network & Connectivity 5G

5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

LTE

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps UploadWi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps UploadBluetooth

Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)*Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment NFC

* May differ by market, carrier and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

*Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unitAudio playback format

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video Video playback format

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

