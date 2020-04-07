OnePlus 8 will come with 30W wireless charging

The new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones are coming next week and now it has been revealed that the handset will come with 30W wireless charging.

OnePlus has now revealed that their new flagship smartphones will use their new Warp Charge wireless charging technology.

Today, we can say with confidence that the Warp Charge 30 Wireless is a product we’re proud of. With a peak output of up to 30W, this powerful new wireless charger ensures your device goes from 1% to 50% in only half an hour.

The highly effective charge pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. Designed with similar functionalities to that of a kill switch, the isolated charge pump deactivates charging when abnormal currents and voltages are detected. This function helps to maintain a stable charge and keeps your phone safe while powering up.

