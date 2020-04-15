OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro (Video)

The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are now official, we have already seen a review video of the Pro model and also a durability test on the 8 Pro, now we have another video.

In the video below from Unbox Therapy, we get to find out the difference between the OnePlus 8 vs the One Plus 8 Pro.

Both handsets have similar specifications, the both come with a Snapdragon 865 and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The differences include the displays, cameras and batteries. The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78 inch display that has a QHD+ resolution.

The OnePlus 8 comes with three rear cameras, 48 megapixel, 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel. The 8 Pro has four cameras, two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera. Both handsets have a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies. The OnePlus 8 features a 4300 mAh battery, the 8 Pro has a slightly larger 4510 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

