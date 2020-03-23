OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro get Oxygen OS Open Beta 2

OnePlus has released Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 for its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones and the beta comes with a range of performance improvements, big fixes and also some new features.

One of the new features in the latest beta of Oxyegn OS is an instant translation feature which offering real time translation in video calls, you can see what is included below.

System Fixed the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience Updated Android Security patch to 2020.03 Fixed the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a 3rd party keyboard Optimized the adaptive brightness feature

Instant Translation Added Instant translation feature, Provides real-time subtitles during video calls, supports 5 languages (English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese)



Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.

You can find out more information about the new Oxygen OS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals