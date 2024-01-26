OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

The new OnePlus 12 smartphone launched globally earlier this week, we have already seen a review video of the handset and now we have another video, this one is from Max Tech and it compares the new OnePlus 12 with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This comparison of the two handsets focuses on design, display, performance, and camera capabilities, offering tech enthusiasts a detailed look at what these two devices have in store.

If you’re wondering how the two giants stack up in design, the OnePlus 12 introduces a refreshing green hue, complemented by a textured surface and a notable camera bump encircled by a distinct ring. This design is not just about aesthetics; it’s about ergonomics too. With a slimmer and taller frame than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the OnePlus 12 boasts curved edges for a more comfortable grip, compared to the slightly curved flat sides of its Apple counterpart.

The OnePlus 12 shines with its 1440p display, boasting a pixel density of 510 PPI, surpassing the iPhone’s 460 PPI. While OnePlus claims a staggering 4500 nits peak brightness, real-life tests suggest the iPhone outperforms in both manual and HDR brightness settings. This contrast in display performance is crucial for users who prioritize screen quality.

When it comes to raw performance, the OnePlus 12, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, excels, particularly in graphic-intensive tasks. However, you will be pleased to know that the iPhone maintains better thermal stability during prolonged use, which is a significant consideration for power users.

The camera showdown is intriguing. While the OnePlus 12 leads in megapixel count, the iPhone often steals the show in real-life photo quality, especially in portrait mode, HDR, and texture detail. However, the OnePlus has an edge in ultra-wide and periscope shots, thanks to its higher megapixel cameras.

For those who miss the physical mute toggle on iPhones, the OnePlus 12 will be a pleasant surprise, as it retains this handy feature. Charging capabilities also set these phones apart. The OnePlus 12 zooms ahead with its 80W wired and 50W wireless charging options, leaving the iPhone’s 15W limit far behind. Both phones, however, have embraced the USB-C port, marking a new era in connectivity.

The OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 Pro Max each have their strengths and weaknesses. The OnePlus excels in areas like performance and charging speed, but falls short in display brightness and some camera aspects compared to the iPhone. At its price point, the OnePlus 12 presents an excellent value proposition, but it doesn’t entirely overshadow the iPhone 15 Pro Max in all categories.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals