OnePlus 11 photos leaked

Yesterday we heard a range of specifications on the new OnePlus 11 smartphone and now we have some actual photos of the handset.

The pictures which can be seen above are from TENAA, which is China’s equivalent of the FCC and they give us a look at the design of the handset.

As we heard previously the new OnePlus 11 smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it comes with a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

Other specifications on the new OnePlus flagship smartphone will include a 4870 mAh battery, this will be a dual battery and it will come with 100W fast charging.

The handset will come with a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The three rear cameras will include 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel and 32-megapixel camera.

On the front of the OnePlus 11 there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video calls. The handset will come with Android 13. The device is rumored to launch globally on the 7th of February.

Source Myfixguide





