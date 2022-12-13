OnePlus 10T gets OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has announced that they are releasing OxygenOS 13 for their OnePlus 10T smartphone, the release will be made available to people who were part of the Open Betas first.
The OxygenOS 13 software update brings Android 13 to the handset, you can see some details on what is included below.
You can find out more details about the OxygernOS 13 software update for the OnePLus 10T smartphone at the link below.
Source OnePlus
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.