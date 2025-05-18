One UI 8 Eligibility: Check if Your Samsung Device Will Be Updated!

Samsung is gearing up to release One UI 8, its latest software interface built on Android 16. This update brings a range of advanced features, including AI-powered tools, enhanced customization options, and improved integration across devices. However, not all Samsung Galaxy models will qualify for this upgrade, as the company continues to phase out older devices in line with its update policy. Below is an in-depth look at eligible devices, the new features, and the release timeline.

Which Devices Will Receive One UI 8?

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device, you may be curious about whether it will support the One UI 8 update. Samsung’s eligibility criteria prioritize newer models, making sure they benefit from the latest advancements while older devices gradually reach the end of their update cycle. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Eligible Devices: Flagship models such as the Galaxy S22 series and newer, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, are confirmed to receive One UI 8. Additionally, the latest Galaxy A and M series devices will also be supported, making sure mid-range users can enjoy the new features.

Phased-Out Models: Older devices like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy A72, A32, A13, A03, and tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A8 will not be eligible for One UI 8. These models will receive One UI 7, based on Android 15, as their final major update. While they won't gain access to new features, Samsung will continue to provide security updates to keep these devices safe and functional.

Samsung’s update policy, which guarantees three to four years of major software updates for its devices, ensures that newer models stay competitive while older models remain secure and reliable.

What’s New in One UI 8?

One UI 8 introduces a variety of features designed to enhance the user experience across Samsung devices. These updates aim to make devices more intuitive, customizable, and seamlessly integrated. Here are the key highlights:

AI-Powered Tools: One UI 8 uses artificial intelligence to deliver smarter personalization. It predicts app usage patterns, optimizes battery performance, and adapts to your daily habits, making your device more efficient and intuitive.

Enhanced Customization: The update expands customization options, allowing users to personalize themes, widgets, and layouts to better reflect their preferences. This ensures a more tailored and engaging user experience.

The update expands customization options, allowing users to personalize themes, widgets, and layouts to better reflect their preferences. This ensures a more tailored and engaging user experience. Improved Device Integration: Samsung is refining how its ecosystem of devices works together. Features like the Now Brief dashboard centralize notifications, schedules, and updates, while voice-read summaries provide hands-free convenience for busy users.

Refined Features: Existing tools are being enhanced for improved usability. For instance, video recording tools are being upgraded to make content creation and management more seamless and user-friendly.

These improvements are designed to provide a seamless and efficient experience, making sure Samsung devices remain competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

When Will One UI 8 Be Released?

Samsung has outlined a clear timeline for the rollout of One UI 8. The beta testing phase is set to begin in September 2025, offering early adopters a chance to explore the new features. The stable version will start rolling out in November 2025, with most eligible devices expected to receive the update by early 2026.

This phased rollout allows Samsung to identify and address potential issues during the beta testing phase, making sure a smooth and reliable experience for users when the stable version becomes widely available.

What About Devices Not Eligible for One UI 8?

For devices that won’t receive the One UI 8 update, Samsung remains committed to providing security updates. Models like the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7 FE, while missing out on new features, will continue to receive regular security patches. This ensures that older devices remain protected from vulnerabilities and maintain their functionality, even as they reach the end of their major update cycle.

Samsung’s approach reflects its dedication to balancing innovation with long-term support, making sure that all users—whether on the latest flagship or an older model—can rely on their devices for years to come.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



