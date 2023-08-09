Omniverse Generative AI and OpenUSD update released by NVIDIA

NVIDIA has unveiled a significant upgrade to its Omniverse platform. This upgrade, which incorporates the OpenUSD framework and generative AI, is set to revolutionize 3D pipelines. The update is designed to expedite the creation of virtual worlds and streamline advanced workflows for industrial digitalization.

One significant upgrade to Omniverse, NVIDIA’s advanced platform for 3D workflows and industrial digitalization, includes the integration of Generative AI technology, which looks set to denote a significant step forward in computing technology. This integration promises to push the boundaries of what is possible, offering a wealth of creative potential for users by producing original content and solutions.

Universal Scene Description

Moreover, this Omniverse upgrade now supports OpenUSD—better known as the Universal Scene Description. This Pixar-developed technology focuses on creating, manipulating, and viewing scenes in 3D applications, and is widely adopted in the animation and gaming industry. The coupling of Omniverse and OpenUSD will deliver a streamlined process for creating sophisticated 3D animations and scenarios.

Adobe Firefly

In another key development, the Omniverse will also connect to Adobe’s project Firefly, a venture that aims to create more dynamic and interactive experiences across multiple devices. This connection is expected to enhance the functionalities of both platforms, and pave the way for more advanced, interconnected multimedia systems.

Automated Design and Analysis

Lastly, the Omniverse upgrade will now incorporate Ada-Generation systems. Ada, which stands for Automated Design and Analysis, uses generative design technology to significantly speed up the design process, allowing users to explore a larger design space with machine learning capabilities. By integrating these systems into Omniverse, NVIDIA is helping to accelerate interoperable 3D workflows, boosting overall efficiency and productivity in industrial digitalization.

The Omniverse platform is now connected to Cesium, Convai, Move AI, SideFX Houdini, and Wonder Dynamics via OpenUSD. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies, it will provide unprecedented opportunities for creatives and industries to broaden their capabilities and transform their workflows.

The key updates include advancements to the Omniverse Kit, the engine responsible for developing native OpenUSD applications and extensions. The NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face foundation app has also received a significant upgrade. This update empowers developers to leverage generative AI through OpenUSD, thereby enhancing their tools and enabling enterprises to construct larger, more intricate world-scale simulations.

Featured improvements of the Omniverse Generative AI and OpenUSD update include :

New modular app building — A new Omniverse Kit Extension Registry, a central repository for accessing, sharing and managing Omniverse extensions, lets developers easily turn functionality on and off in their application, making it easier than ever to build custom apps from over 600 core Omniverse extensions provided by NVIDIA.

New developer templates and resources — New application and experience templates provide developers getting started with OpenUSD and Omniverse a major headstart with minimal coding.

Boosted efficiency and user experience — New rendering optimizations take full advantage of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture enhancements in NVIDIA RTX GPUs with DLSS 3 technology fully integrated into the Omniverse RTX Renderer, and a new AI denoiser enables real-time 4K path tracing of massive industrial scenes.

Native RTX-powered spatial integration — New extended-reality (XR) developer tools let users build spatial-computing options natively into their Omniverse-based applications, giving users the flexibility to experience their 3D projects and virtual worlds however they like.

In addition to these updates, NVIDIA has also announced a range of frameworks, resources, and services to expedite the adoption of Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD). The introduction of new Omniverse Cloud APIs will enable developers to implement and deploy OpenUSD pipelines and applications more seamlessly.

In a strategic collaboration, Adobe and NVIDIA plan to make Adobe Firefly available as APIs in Omniverse. This move is expected to enhance design processes significantly. Furthermore, the new OpenUSD export support will empower artists to generate and export a complete 3D scene from a single camera video.

NVIDIA Omniverse

Omniverse users can now build content compatible with other OpenUSD-based spatial computing platforms such as ARKit and RealityKit. The latest Omniverse release is now available in beta to download for free and will soon be available to Omniverse Enterprise.

NVIDIA is also collaborating with global systems manufacturers to bring RTX workstations optimally configured for Omniverse to millions of designers, architects, and engineers. These new systems will feature up to four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, bundled with NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise software. This combination is set to accelerate OpenUSD world-building, generative AI-enhanced collaborative design, and other industrial digitalization applications.

In addition, Omniverse users can also take advantage of the new NVIDIA L40S GPU, which accelerates the most graphics-intensive workloads. This latest development is a testament to NVIDIA’s commitment to continually enhancing the capabilities of its platform and empowering its users to create more complex and intricate virtual worlds.

