Omega2+ expansion board lets you easily connect modules, sensors, USB devices and more

Factorial Group as developed a new expansion dock for the Onion Omega2+ development board. The Onion Omega2+ comes packed with built-in Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, a Linux Operating System, and a powerful processor, among other things. The new expansion dock has been created to enable users to easily connect sensors, modules, USB devices and more.
Inspiration for creating the Omega2+expansion board include :
– A lack of full-featured Omega2+ development boards—in order to get the full set of peripherals we need, we’ve had to use several different off-the-shelf boards and modules at the same time
– The high cost and inconvenience of designing and manufacturing a custom development board
– Even with a custom board, connecting a large number of modules and sensors often requires the use of additional breadboards and more than a little solder
“The Omega2+ Expansion Dock is a development board that provides all of the interfaces your various modules, sensors, and USB devices might require. Access SPI, I²S, I²C, UART, USB 2.0, and Ethernet without the need for additional breadboards or soldering. Just slot your Omega2+ into the expansion dock, and use it like you would a Raspberry Pi or any other single-board computer.”
Features of the Omega2+ Expansion Dock :
– USB 2.0
– MicroUSB for serial communication (via CH340 USB-TTL converter) and power delivery
– 100 Mbps Ethernet
– On/Off switch with LED power indicator
– Reset button
– One user-programmable LED and one user-programmable button
– Linear voltage regulator (3.3 V)
– ESD protection scheme
– 18 2.54 mm GPIO headers
– Individual 2.54 mm headers for I²S, SPI, UART/I²C, 3.3 V, 5 V, and GND
– Dimensions: 5.9 cm x 7.5 cm
Source : Crowd Supply