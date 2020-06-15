Omega2+ expansion board lets you easily connect modules, sensors, USB devices and more

Factorial Group as developed a new expansion dock for the Onion Omega2+ development board. The Onion Omega2+ comes packed with built-in Wi-Fi, a MicroSD slot, a Linux Operating System, and a powerful processor, among other things. The new expansion dock has been created to enable users to easily connect sensors, modules, USB devices and more.

Inspiration for creating the Omega2+expansion board include :

– A lack of full-featured Omega2+ development boards—in order to get the full set of peripherals we need, we’ve had to use several different off-the-shelf boards and modules at the same time

– The high cost and inconvenience of designing and manufacturing a custom development board

– Even with a custom board, connecting a large number of modules and sensors often requires the use of additional breadboards and more than a little solder

“The Omega2+ Expansion Dock is a development board that provides all of the interfaces your various modules, sensors, and USB devices might require. Access SPI, I²S, I²C, UART, USB 2.0, and Ethernet without the need for additional breadboards or soldering. Just slot your Omega2+ into the expansion dock, and use it like you would a Raspberry Pi or any other single-board computer.”

Features of the Omega2+ Expansion Dock :

– USB 2.0

– MicroUSB for serial communication (via CH340 USB-TTL converter) and power delivery

– 100 Mbps Ethernet

– On/Off switch with LED power indicator

– Reset button

– One user-programmable LED and one user-programmable button

– Linear voltage regulator (3.3 V)

– ESD protection scheme

– 18 2.54 mm GPIO headers

– Individual 2.54 mm headers for I²S, SPI, UART/I²C, 3.3 V, 5 V, and GND

– Dimensions: 5.9 cm x 7.5 cm

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals