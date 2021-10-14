OLOR Coco compact desktop air purifier

Researchers and engineers from OLOR Coco based in Vancouver Canada have created a compact desktop air purifier offering a lightweight portable air purification system that can also eliminate viruses and germs from the air in your vicinity.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $151 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“OLOR.COCO’s essential oil is the world’s first to be developed through an all-natural extraction process, and our product uses cold-evaporation diffusion technology to prevent aerosol-transmission and infection from viruses and germs. In times like these, our product can provide you with the protection you need.”

Desktop air purifier

If the OLOR Coco campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the OLOR Coco air purifier project review the promotional video below.

“Scientifically proven by the BSL-3 laboratory and other respected organizations, our product is proven to be 99.9% effective at eliminating viruses, bacteria, fungi and germs in the air, as well as surfaces exposed in the air. Our research team has conducted extensive research and experimentation to make sure that our product truly works, and we hope that this brings you and your family greater peace of mind when using our product.”

“Our product has also been scientifically proven to relieve any symptoms of respiratory illnesses. Whether you’re suffering from asthma, rhinitis, allergies, or just a stuffy nose, the healing properties of our essential oil helps relieve your discomfort. Not only does our product work as an air purifier, it also works as a lovely aroma diffuser. Combining the essential oils extracted from cedar leaf, geranium, neroli, rosemary and sage, we’ve created a scent that takes you back to the deepest heart of the forest.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the air purifier, jump over to the official OLOR Coco crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

