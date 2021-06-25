Official EPA range estimates for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition revealed

Ford has announced the official EPA-estimated driving range for its Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. Ford targeted an EPA estimated driving range of 250 miles per charge for the GT and 235 miles per charge for the GT Performance Edition. It was able to exceed those goals.

The official EPA-estimated driving range for the Mach-E GT is 270 miles, with the Performance Edition rated at 260 miles. It’s not uncommon for vehicles to exceed the EPA-estimated ranges, but how far you can drive per charge with an electric vehicle depends on how they are driven. The Performance Edition has 634 pound-foot of torque and can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds.

Being able to exceed its targeted ranges is a big deal for buyers of electric vehicles. The starting MSRP for the Mach-E GT is $59,900, with the Performance Edition starting at $64,900. Both vehicles qualify for federal tax incentives and are available for order now. Deliveries are set to begin this fall.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals