Cargenta advanced OBDII adapter for your car

If you would like an easy way to monitor data from your car, you might be interested in a new OBDII adapter launched this month via Kickstarter. The OBDII adapter has been specifically designed for vehicles and provides your car location in real time and the capability to scan and erase fault codes, set up security, add alarms and simplify repairs say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $179 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Live location tracking, detailed car status, professional diagnostics, advanced security and super easy maintenance are only some of the cool features of Cargenta Brain. It is compatible with all cars produced after 1996 and to make things even better, it features an integrated Internet Connection, thanks to which you can have access to your car from basically anywhere. “

With the assumption that the Cargenta OBD crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022.

“The Brain is compatible with all cars produced after 1996. This year onwards all automobile manufacturers are required to supply their vehicles with a standard OBDII port and it is the place where Cargenta Brain should be installed. Well, while most OBDII devices only have Bluetooth, Cargenta Brain comes with Bluetooth and…an integrated Internet Connection. This makes it possible to see all your car information on your smartphone, from anywhere. And before you ask…yes, we will give you Internet data included with every Brain device. Yay!”

“Cargenta Brain needs Internet connection to be able to send information to your phone. If for some reason, the carrier network is not available or the signal is too weak, e.g. distant rural areas, underground parkings or tunnels, Cargenta Brain will instead save the car data on its internal flash memory (128MB). Once the cellular connection is reestablished, Cargenta Brain will automatically reconnect and will send the missing records.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the OBDII adapter, jump over to the official Cargenta OBD crowd funding campaign page.

